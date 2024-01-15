News & Insights

SOFTS-Robusta coffee climbs as Red Sea conflict slows shipments

January 15, 2024

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose on Monday as supplies are tightened by disruptions to the flow of supplies from Vietnam because of conflict in the Red Sea.

New York-based raw sugar, cocoa and arabica coffee markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee was up 0.75% at $2,961 a metric ton by 1321 GMT, edging up towards last week's peak of $2,995, which was the highest price for at least 16 years.

* Dealers said there continued to be some disruption to the flow of supplies to Europe from top robusta producer Vietnam caused by attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

* "Robusta imports from key regions into Europe are becoming costly and slower amid Red Sea tensions," Rabobank said in a note on Monday.

* Demand has also been boosted by an increase in the use of cheaper robusta coffee in blends at the expense of arabica.

* Dealers also noted speculators had been raising a net long position in robusta coffee.

COCOA

* March London cocoa fell 0.1% to ​3,602 pounds a ton.

* Dealers said the release of fourth-quarter cocoa grind data for Europe and North America on Thursday would be closely watched for signs that prices are curbing demand.

* The market continued, however, to be underpinned by the slow pace of port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast.

SUGAR

* March white sugar was up 1.1% at $625.10 a metric ton. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman ) ((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net )) Keywords: GLOBAL SOFTS/

