SOFTS-Robusta coffee buoyed by tight supplies, cocoa also up

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee prices on ICE rose on Monday with the market supported by supply tightness in Europe while cocoa and sugar prices were also higher.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.7% to $3,291 a metric ton by 1405 GMT after setting a contract high of $3,326.

* Dealers said supplies in Europe remained tight partly due to disruptions in the flow of supplies from Asia caused by the attacks in the Red Sea.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.7% to $1.9055 per lb, giving back some of last week's gains as the focus remained on whether rains in Brazil in coming days will be sufficient to ease concerns about dryness.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 0.6% at ​3,771 pounds a ton.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from poor crops in West Africa.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 1.008 million metric tons by Jan. 28, down around 35% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.45% to $4,693 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.5% at 24.13 cents per lb.

* Speculators sharply reduced their short position in futures of raw sugar on ICE U.S. in the week to Jan. 23, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% to $676.30 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

