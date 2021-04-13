SOFTS-Raw sugar up on supply concerns; arabica back above $1.30

Includes closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, recovering from Monday's fall amid supply concerns and as upbeat trade data from China boosted sentiment in the wider financial markets. MKTS/GLOBO/R

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.08 cent, or 0.5%, at 15.43 cents per lb.

* Dealers said while sugar was consolidating around 15 cents, the upside was capped as nearby demand appeared weak. Still, concerns over the Brazilian and French harvests were keeping sugar well supported, they added.

* Mills in Brazil's center-south produced 23% less sugar in the second half of March versus a year ago, as operations in the new sugar season got off to a slow start.

* France's farm ministry on Tuesday forecast sugar beet plantings to be down 6% from last year. The forecasts were based on data collected by April 1, before the cold snap which the ministry said could have severe consequences for sugar beet.

* May white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Thursday, ​settled up $3.70, or 0.9%, at $424.20 a tonne, having slumped to a three-month low on Monday.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 1.95 cents, or 1.5%, at $1.3005 per lb​​, having hit its highest since mid-March earlier.

* Fitch Solution said it expects coffee consumption growth to average 1.7% year on year from 2021-2025, a slower rate than the 3% average growth seen between 2015 and 2019.

* Brazil exported 3.06 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in March, 2.7% less than in the same month a year earlier, exporters association Cecafe said.

* Trader Comexim said the recent run-up for arabica did not have a great impact in the Brazilian physical market, where dealings remain slow.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 settled up $1, or 0.1%, at $1,344 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 33 pounds, or 2.1%, at 1,613 pounds per tonne, partially recovering after hitting its lowest since mid-November on Monday.

* The May contract continues to trade at a discount to July, indicating weak demand and ample supply LCC-1=R.

* European first-quarter cocoa grind data, a measure of demand, is expected on Wednesday.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 ​settled up $41, or 1.7%, at $2,408 a tonne.

