SOFTS-Raw sugar up amid surging oil prices; London cocoa hits 2-year peak

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday as oil prices continued to surge following OPEC+'s decisionthis week to make its largest supply cut since 2020, while London cocoa hit a two-year peak.

Rising energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to lower sugar output in favour of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1​​settled up 0.22 cents, or 1.2%, at 18.68 cents per lb, having settled up 2.8% on Thursday.

* Dealers said that rising oil prices could impact production strategies at Brazilian mills, shifting some cane allocation to ethanol and away from sugar if gasoline prices rise as well.

* There was also talk of rains in Brazil hurting the pace of harvesting and threatening to cut sugar production in the season.

* December white sugar LSUc1rose $1.50, or 0.3%, to $552.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 28 pounds, or 1.5%, to 1,939 pounds per tonne​​ after climbing to a peak of 1,943 - the highest since May 2020.

* Sterling fell further, boosting cocoa prices denominated in the British currency, though it has since recovered somewhat. GBP/

* Dealers said technical chart signals are bullish for London cocoa for now.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $23, or 1.0%, to $2,396 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1rose 0.4 cents, or 0.2%, to $2.181 per lb​​, after settling down 3.1% on Thursday to hover near recent one-month lows.

* Arabica has come under pressure as rains in top producer Brazil have improved the outlook for next year's crop, though near-term supply tightness is underpinning prices.

* Colombia's coffee production this year is set to fall to an eight-year low of around 12 million 60 kg bags, with a drop in plantation renovations and in the use of fertilisers leading to potential problems for future crops.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1rose $15, or 0.7%, to $2,155 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's coffee exports in September were down 17.8% from the month before, though the country exported 13.1% more coffee on an annual basis in the first nine months of 2022.

