Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar up amid surging oil prices; London cocoa hits 2-year peak

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday as oil prices continued to surge following OPEC+'s decision this week to make its largest supply cut since 2020, while London cocoa hit a two-year peak.

Updates with market activity, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday as oil prices continued to surge following OPEC+'s decisionthis week to make its largest supply cut since 2020, while London cocoa hit a two-year peak.

Rising energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to lower sugar output in favour of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1​​settled up 0.22 cents, or 1.2%, at 18.68 cents per lb, having settled up 2.8% on Thursday.

* Dealers said that rising oil prices could impact production strategies at Brazilian mills, shifting some cane allocation to ethanol and away from sugar if gasoline prices rise as well.

* There was also talk of rains in Brazil hurting the pace of harvesting and threatening to cut sugar production in the season.

* December white sugar LSUc1rose $1.50, or 0.3%, to $552.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 28 pounds, or 1.5%, to 1,939 pounds per tonne​​ after climbing to a peak of 1,943 - the highest since May 2020.

* Sterling fell further, boosting cocoa prices denominated in the British currency, though it has since recovered somewhat. GBP/

* Dealers said technical chart signals are bullish for London cocoa for now.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $23, or 1.0%, to $2,396 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1rose 0.4 cents, or 0.2%, to $2.181 per lb​​, after settling down 3.1% on Thursday to hover near recent one-month lows.

* Arabica has come under pressure as rains in top producer Brazil have improved the outlook for next year's crop, though near-term supply tightness is underpinning prices.

* Colombia's coffee production this year is set to fall to an eight-year low of around 12 million 60 kg bags, with a drop in plantation renovations and in the use of fertilisers leading to potential problems for future crops.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1rose $15, or 0.7%, to $2,155 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's coffee exports in September were down 17.8% from the month before, though the country exported 13.1% more coffee on an annual basis in the first nine months of 2022.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Marguerita Choy and Paul Simao)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular