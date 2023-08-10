SOFTS-Raw sugar up amid deficit bets; cocoa falls from peaks

Updates prices

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday as investors focussed on expectations for a growing global deficit, while London cocoa fell further from this week's 46-year peak.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.1% to 23.97 cents per lb at 1431 GMT.

* Top producer Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 11.3% in the second half of July versus a year ago, totalling 3.68 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed.

* Dealers said the market was caught between the reality of high quantities of sugar being produced in Brazil now and the possibility of a growing deficit for next season depending on the weather, adding prices could slip near term.

* The International Sugar Organization (ISO) forecast on Thursday a global sugar deficit of 2.12 million metric tons in 2023/24 (October-September), its first estimate for the upcoming season.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $691.50 a metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.7% to 2,603 pounds per metric ton, after peaking at 2,759 pounds on Monday — its highest level since 1977.

* Improved crop weather in top producer Ivory Coast has prompted some profit-taking in cocoa, along with concerns that global economic woes could curb demand.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.7% to $3,341 a ton, having hit its lowest in nearly a month at $3,317.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.4% to $1.6090 per lb.​

* Top arabica producer Brazil exported 2.69 million bags of green coffee in July, 22.3% more than in a year ago, industry group Cecafe said.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,689 a ton.

* The weather in top robusta producer Vietnam remains favourable, indicating stable productivity levels ahead, local traders said, but added that the cultivation area has shrunk as farmers switch to more profitable fruit-bearing trees.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam fell 3.4% on an annual basis in the January-July period, data showed.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.