SOFTS-Raw sugar up amid deficit bets; cocoa falls from peaks

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday as investors focussed on expectations for a growing global deficit, while London cocoa fell further from this week's 46-year peak.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% to 23.81 cents per lb by 1157 GMT.

* Sugarcane processing in top producer Brazil's main sugar belt is expected to have reached record or near-record volumes in the second half of July, according to a survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Industry group Unica will release official figures later in the session.

* Dealers said the market is caught between the reality of high quantities of sugar being produced in Brazil now and the possibility of a growing deficit for next season depending on the weather.

* As such, prices might slip in the near term, especially if the Unica data is as good as expected, they said.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $689.50 a metric ton.

COCOA

* Improved crop weather in top producer Ivory Coast has prompted some profit-taking in cocoa, along with concerns that global economic woes could curb demand.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 was 1% lower at $3,331 a ton, having hit its lowest in nearly a month at $3,319.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.2% to $1.6055 per lb.​

* Top arabica producer Brazil exported 2.69 million bags of green coffee in July, 22.3% more than in a year ago, industry group Cecafe said.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.6% to $2,694 a ton.

* The weather in top robusta producer Vietnam remains favourable, indicating stable productivity levels ahead, local traders said, but added that the cultivation area has shrunk as farmers switch to more profitable fruit-bearing trees.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam fell 3.4% on an annual basis in the January-July period, data showed.

