SOFTS-Raw sugar turns lower after setting 12-year high

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE turned lower on Tuesday after climbing to a 12-year peak while New York cocoa rose to its highest level in almost 45 years.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.6% down at 27.78 cents per lb by 1500 GMT after setting a 12-year high of 28.14 cents.

* Dealers said supply tightness was expected to continue into next year as an El Nino weather event curtails production in major Asian producers India and Thailand.

* They noted delays to exports from Brazil had further tightened the market, with shipments in October totalling only 2.88 million metric tons, down from 3.16 million a year earlier.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $757.60 a ton.

* AB Foods, parent of British Sugar, on Tuesday said that its sugar business should achieve much improved profitability in the year ahead, buoyed by expectations for a better UK sugar beet crop.

* Poor weather led to a drop in UK sugar output last year to 0.74 million tons, down 27% from the previous season.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose by 0.4% to $3,958 a ton after peaking at $3,979, the highest level since December 1978.

* Dealers said the prospect of a global deficit in the current 2023/24 season - driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana - remained the main supportive factor.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 0.6% to ​3,358 pounds a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 2.4% down at $1.6960 per lb after setting a seven-week high of $1.7410 on Monday.

* Dealers said supplies remained tight, prompting roasters to turn to exchange stocks.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 347,555 bags on Monday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 2.6% to $2,358 a ton.

* Dealers said rains were delaying the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.