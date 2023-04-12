Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar turns lower after setting 11-year high

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

April 12, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE turned lower on Wednesday after earlier climbing to an 11-year high with an expected pick-up in Brazil's production helping to lessen concerns about supply tightness.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.5% to 24.01 cents per lb by 1405 GMT after earlier peaking at 24.85 cents - the highest since April 2012.

* Supplies have been tightened by lower-than-expected 2022/23 crops in India, China and Thailand along with concern about the impact of an El Nino weather event on 2023/24 output in the major Asian producers.

* El Nino can result in drier-than-normal weather in that region and curb sugar production.

* Dealers said the market was now heavily dependent on supplies from top exporter Brazil and they were awaiting data expected later on Wednesday covering production in the Centre-South region during the second half of March.

* The report, issued by Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry group Unica, is expected to show a year-on-year rise in the cane crush and sugar production as many mills opt for an early start to the season to cope with a larger crop.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was down 0.9% at $695.90 a tonne after setting an 11-year high of $706.90.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.9% to 2,174 pounds a tonne after peaking at 2,206 pounds - the highest level since October 2016.

* Dealers said the market continued to run into resistance around 2,200 pounds with the recent strong run-up in prices appearing to be losing momentum.

* They noted European first-quarter cocoa grind data, due to be issued on Thursday, would provide evidence on the extent to which demand remains resilient despite global economic woes.

* Dealers said expectations for the grind ranged from flat to a small year-on-year decline.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.2% to $2,866 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,304 a tonne, retreating from the prior session's 7-1/2 month high of $2,326.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.4% to $1.8785 per lb.

