SOFTS-Raw sugar steady ahead of Brazil output data, arabica coffee slides

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on the ICE exchange were little changed on Tuesday, but with further losses in sight as investors expect output from top producer Brazil will show further increases.

Arabica coffee headed back towards recent near six-month lows.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was little changed at 23.43 cents per lb at 1221 GMT, having hit a three-month low in late June.

* According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, the data is expected to show sugar production in Brazil's center-south region totalled 2.88 million metric tons in the second half of June, a 15.1% year-on-year increase.

* "Many analysts (are) upwardly (revising) their estimate for Brazil's 2023-24 sugarcane harvest," S&P said.

* Dealers however said a big drop in prices is unlikely in the short term given concern India's monsoon rains are not sufficient as yet.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, rose 1.4% to $674.40 per metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2fell 1.4% to $1.5755 per lb.

* Dealers said the harvest in top producer Brazil continues to make good progress, but that the recent price falls have resulted in a slowdown of coffee sales.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 edged up 0.1% to $2,578 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, stood at one million metric tons in the first half of 2023, a fall of 3.1% from a year ago, data showed.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 was little changed at 2,606 pounds per metric ton, with the market not far off last week's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 edged up 0.1% to $3,338 a metric ton.

