SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies as traders eye Brazil output, rising oil, grains prices

Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Monday, underpinned by a weaker dollar, gains in oil and grains prices and ongoing concerns top producer Brazil will cut back sugar output this season. [FRX/] [O/R] [GRA/]

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Monday, underpinned by a weaker dollar, gains in oil and grains prices and ongoing concerns top producer Brazil will cut back sugar output this season. FRX/O/RGRA/

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1dipped 0.3% to 19.89 cents per lb at 1527 GMT, having hit a one-month high of 20.24 cents last week.

* Speculators increased their net long position in ICE raw sugar futures by 22,210 contracts to 81,034 in the week to May 17, data showed.

* Dealers said sugar looks set to remain firm near term as macro-economic signals are supportive and concerns over production in Brazil remain upmost in traders' minds.

* Brazilian cane mills are expected to favour production of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel, over sugar this season due to rising energy prices.

* Egypt expects to produce 2.8 million tonnes of sugar in the current year compared to 3 million tonnes last year, the agriculture ministry told Reuters.

* August white sugar LSUc1fell 0.5% to $555.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2fell 0.3% to $2.1535 per lb​​.

* Speculators increased their net long position in ICE arabica coffee futures by 7,933 contracts to 21,305 in the week to May 17, data showed.

* Coffee experts on Friday said light frosts in top coffee producer Brazil had left crops largely unscathed.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2fell 0.8% to $2,039 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $2,448 a tonne, having hit its lowest level since early November at $2,404 on Friday.

* Speculators increased their net short position in ICE New York cocoa futures by 1,819 contracts to 4,656 in the week to May 17, data showed.

* Soil moisture compensated below-average rainfall in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week as the April-to-September mid-crop continues to develop and yield large fruit, farmers said.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.874 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and May 22, down 4.5% from the same period last season, exporters estimated.

* September London cocoa LCCc2edged up 0.1% to 1,745 pounds per tonne​​​​, having hit its lowest since December at 1,734.

