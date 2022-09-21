SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies as traders await news on Indian exports

Updates with market activity, adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Wednesday after rallying 3% in the previous session, as traders awaited news on Indian exports amid near-term supply tightness.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.03 cent, or 0.2%, at 18.22 cents per lb, extending the market's rebound from a seven-week low of 17.50 cents set on Monday.

* India will announce a quota for sugar exports "very soon" for the new season beginning Oct. 1, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said. Reuters reported last week that India was set to allow exports of 5 million tonnes of sugar in the first tranche for the new marketing year.

* Indian government officials have also been asking mills to produce more ethanol and less sugar, according to local media.

* Dealers noted the increased premium for near-term sugar futures versus those further out 0#LSU:. The premium indicates supplies are tight for now, though they are expected to ease during the 2022/23 season (October/September).

* December white sugar LSUc1settled down $6.10, or 1.2%, at $521.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $10, or 0.4%, at $2,226 a tonne, having gained 1.6% on Tuesday.

* Uganda's coffee exports plummeted 28.5% year on year in August, hurt by a drought that blighted crops in parts of the country and squeezed yields, the coffee industry regulator said. Uganda, which predominantly cultivates robusta, is Africa's largest exporter of coffee.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 3.85 cents, or 1.7%, at $2.213 per lb​​, having settled up 1.8% on Tuesday amid a lower-than-expected harvest this year in Brazil.

* Heavy rains are expected this week over Brazil coffee areas, which would likely boost the flowering period and the potential for next year's crop.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1settled down $3, or 0.1%, to $2,352 a tonne.

* "There does not seem to be anything going on to push prices in one direction or the other," said Jack Scoville, at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 rose ​4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,881 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Mark Potter and Shinjini Ganguli)

