SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies as tight supply counters macro jitters

Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Wednesday as traders weighed short-term supply tightness against worries in wider financial markets about recession and inflation.

Coffee and cocoa prices both rose.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1​, which expires on Friday, ​slipped 0.2% to 18.25 cents per lb by 1151 GMT after touching a two-month high of 18.75 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said uncertainty over the latter part of the harvest in Brazil is underpinning prices, but they also noted a likely global surplus next season and uncertain demand, which should pressure prices as the season progresses. SUG/POLL

* Major sugar consumer China set its 2023 sugar import quota at 1.945 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous year, the commerce ministry said.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $524.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.3% to $2.2020 per lb, having gained 1.9% in the previous session​​.

* Arabica is deriving support from exchange stocks at 23 year lows and recent downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil.

* Honduras is expected to export 5.5 million 60kg bags of coffee in the 2022-23 season, 17.7% more than the previous season, a government official said.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.4% to $2,189 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from Top robusta producer Vietnam are estimated to have increased 13.7% year on year in the first nine months of this year to 1.3 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said.

* Coffee plants in Vietnam suffered no harm from Typhoon Noru this week, though supplies tightened at the end of the harvest in Indonesia, traders said.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.5% to 1,961 pounds a tonne​​, having hit a 1-1/2 year high of 1,972​ pounds as weakness in sterling GBP=D3 continues to boost prices denominated in the UK currency.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.2% to $2,310 a tonne.

