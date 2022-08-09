SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies as market consolidates after hitting 1-year low

Adds additional comments, closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday as the market consolidated from its recent dip to a one-year low, with the upside limited by cautious sentiment in the wider financial markets ahead of key U.S. inflation data. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.02 cent, or 0.1%, at 17.98 cents per lb.

* Dealers said funds have amassed a net short position and are more likely to cover at these price levels than extend their bearish bets.

* The weather is mixed, with ample rains in top producers Brazil and India, but there are worries over excess heat and a lack of rains in Europe and Britain.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $2.50, or 0.5%, at $542.60 a tonne after rising to $554.90 on Monday - the highest in nearly three weeks.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 0.9 cent, or 0.4%, at $2.1275 per lb​​​.

* ICE certified arabica stocks fell more than 20,000 bags on Tuesday to 610,159 bags, the lowest in 22 years.

* The stocks situation is extremely precarious, said veteran coffee analyst Judith Ganes, who noted physical market premiums are at their strongest since 2011, while September arabica futures are at a substantial premium to March, all indicating tightening nearby supplies.

* Brazil's July coffee exports fell 15% to the lowest amount for the period since 2018, Cecafe said.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $26, or 1.3%, at $2,100 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 19 pounds, or 1.1%, to 1,803 pounds per tonne​​.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.023 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and July 31, down 3.6% from the same period a year ago, data from the cocoa regulator (CCC) showed.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $24, or 1.0%, to $2,404 a tonne.

