SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies as market consolidates after hitting 1-year low

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday as the market consolidated from its recent dip to a one-year low, with the upside limited by cautious sentiment in the wider financial markets ahead of key U.S. inflation data. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1slipped 0.2% to 17.92 cents per lb at 1511 GMT.

* Dealers said funds have amassed a net short position and are more likely to cover at these price levels than extend their position.

* The weather is mixed, with ample rains in top producers Brazil and India, but worries over excess heat and a lack of rains in Europe and Britain.

* October white sugar LSUc1fell 0.6% to $541.80 a tonne after rising to $554.90 on Monday - the highest in nearly three weeks.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1rose 0.3% to $2.1250

per lb​​.

* ICE certified arabica stocks fell more than 30,000 bags on Monday to 630,304 bags, the lowest in 22 years.

* The stocks situation is extremely precarious, said veteran coffee analyst Judith Ganes, who noted physical market premiums are at their strongest since 2011, while September arabica futures are at a substantial premium to March, all indicating tightening nearby supplies.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.2% to $2,099 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ​rose 0.6% to 1,747 pounds ($2,116.81) per tonne​​.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.023 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and July 31, down 3.6% from the same period a year ago, data from the cocoa regulator (CCC) showed.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,400 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8262 pounds)

