Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies as market consolidates after hitting 1-year low

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday as the market consolidated from its recent dip to a one-year low, with the upside limited by cautious sentiment in the wider financial markets ahead of key U.S. inflation data. [MKTS/GLOB]

Recasts, changes headline, updates prices

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday as the market consolidated from its recent dip to a one-year low, with the upside limited by cautious sentiment in the wider financial markets ahead of key U.S. inflation data. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1slipped 0.2% to 17.92 cents per lb at 1511 GMT.

* Dealers said funds have amassed a net short position and are more likely to cover at these price levels than extend their position.

* The weather is mixed, with ample rains in top producers Brazil and India, but worries over excess heat and a lack of rains in Europe and Britain.

* October white sugar LSUc1fell 0.6% to $541.80 a tonne after rising to $554.90 on Monday - the highest in nearly three weeks.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1rose 0.3% to $2.1250

per lb​​.

* ICE certified arabica stocks fell more than 30,000 bags on Monday to 630,304 bags, the lowest in 22 years.

* The stocks situation is extremely precarious, said veteran coffee analyst Judith Ganes, who noted physical market premiums are at their strongest since 2011, while September arabica futures are at a substantial premium to March, all indicating tightening nearby supplies.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.2% to $2,099 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ​rose 0.6% to 1,747 pounds ($2,116.81) per tonne​​.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.023 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and July 31, down 3.6% from the same period a year ago, data from the cocoa regulator (CCC) showed.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,400 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8262 pounds)

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Mike Harrison and Shinjini Ganguli)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular