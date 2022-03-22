SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies as lofty oil prices offset ample India supplies

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Monday as further gains in crude oil prices were offset by an improving outlook for production in India, a top producer. O/R

Higher energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 slipped 0.1% to 19.26 cents per lb by 1318 GMT.

* Oil prices rose, adding to a 7% surge the previous day, supported by a potential European Union oil embargo on Russia and concern about attacks on Saudi oil facilities. O/R

* Dealers said sugar was caught in a 18.50- 19.50 range, with strong oil prices offset by rising supplies from India, where most analysts now see output surging to 34 million tonnes.

* They expect the sweetener to have an upside bias within that range, assuming crude oil prices maintain their strength.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $551.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.5% to $2.2550 per lb.

* Dealers said momentum-based funds that trade coffee on the basis of technical signals have reduced their long or buy positions by nearly $5 billion in a month.

* As such, they expect coffee to head higher given the funds should be done with their selling for now.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 edged up 0.1% to $2,176 a tonne, having hit a three week high earlier of $2,185.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.1% to 1,737 pounds a tonne.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.9% to $2,601 a tonne.

