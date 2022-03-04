SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies, arabica coffee hits 3-1/2 month low

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Friday but the market remained near a five week high hit in the previous session, with oil prices continuing to surge as Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalates. MKTS/GLOB

Rising energy prices can prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 dipped 0.1% to 18.92 cents per lb at 1227 GMT, having hit a peak of 18.98 on Thursday.

* Dealers said sugar could head above 19 cents, with funds buying on the view that more Brazilian sugar cane will be diverted to ethanol as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to boost energy prices.

* Capping gains in sugar, a leading Indian trade body said that thanks to beneficial weather, India could export a record 7.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 season, nearly 25% more than the previous estimate.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $524.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $2.2150 per lb after dipping to a 3-1/2 month low of $2.2150.

* Coffee is under pressure from fears that any global economic downturn linked to the Ukraine crisis could curb demand. There are also worries that sales to major buyer Russia could slow as sanctions bite.

* Top producer Brazil's green coffee exports rose to 208,511 tonnes in February versus 191,099 tonnes a year ago, data showed.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,019 a tonne, having hit a 6 month low in the previous session.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 ​​dipped 0.2% to $2,556 a tonne.

* Ghana's cocoa arrivals since the season start on Oct. 1 to Feb. 10 stood at 430,000 tonnes, down 41.3% from the same period the previous season, official figures show.

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast will launch a pilot project in April to trace cocoa beans from farm to market, aiming to tackle issues such as deforestation and child labour.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 dipped 0.1% to 1,700 pounds per tonne​.

