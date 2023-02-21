Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies amid worries over India supply

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 21, 2023 — 10:51 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday supported by ongoing worries about output in India, a top producer, while arabica coffee matched Friday's near four-month high.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1edged up 0.1% to 21.41 cents per lb at 1523 GMT, still short of a six-year peak of 21.89 cents hit early Feb.

* Dealers said sugar continues to derive support from chatter that production in India will drop rapidly this season due to the cane maturing early and losing weight.

* They noted that Alvean, the world's largest sugar trader, is pegging Indian production at 33.5 million tonnes, with many others seeing it even lower.

* Egypt's strategic reserves of sugar are sufficient to meet supply for more than three months, the supply ministry said.

* Singapore-listed Wilmar International WLIL.SI reported a 27% rise in its full-year net profit, underpinned by robust performance across core segments including sugar.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $570.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2rose 3.7% to $1.9250 per lb, having hit its highest since mid-October at $1,9295.

* The market has been driven primarily by concern over soaring prices in the physical markets in top producers Brazil and Colombia.

* Brazilian coffee farmers sold 78% of the current crop (2022/23, July-June) by Feb. 15, a slower selling pace than seen at this time last year (86%), consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2rose 0.4% to $2,126 a tonne after touching a four-month high of $2,130.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2fell 1.5% to 2,113 pounds a tonne. It had risen on Friday to a six-year high of 2,155 pounds.

* Ivory Coast's Cocoa and Coffee Council (CCC) said on Monday that Ivorian cocoa exporters would still be able to honour their contracts despite a slowdown in port arrivals.

* The CCC was responding to reports that cocoa exporters in the world's top-producing nation were close to defaulting on their contracts due to a lack of beans from the main harvest.

* May New York cocoa CCc2slipped 0.1% to $2,769 a tonne, having hit its highest in a year at $2,812.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely and Ed Osmond)

(( maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.