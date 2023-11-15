SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies amid improved risk appetite; coffee, cocoa also up

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures traded on the ICE steadied on Wednesday as risk appetite improved thanks to easing inflation fears globally. Coffee and cocoa also rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.1% at $27.20 per lb at 1511 GMT, having ​settled 1.9% lower on Tuesday.

* Dealers said improved macro-economic signals should boost sugar in the short term, as should the fact that top producer Brazil is fast approaching the end of its harvest.

* On the macro front, benign inflation readings in the U.S. and Britain have spurred investors to bet on an end to the global rate hike cycle, while the Brazilian real BRL= has gained versus the dollar.

* A stronger real deters Brazilian exporters from selling dollar-priced sugar by lowering their local currency returns.

* Longer term however, sugar fundamentals are turning more bearish.

* The International Sugar Organization has sharply reduced its global sugar deficit forecast for 2023/24 to 0.33 million metric tons from 2.11 million previously, citing record production in top grower Brazil.

* Germany's refined sugar production in the 2023/24 season now finishing is forecast to rise some 9.8% to about 4.24 million metric tons, industry association WVZ said.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $739.70 a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.9% to $1.7985 per lb.

* In the short term arabica remains underpinned by supply tightness, with ICE-certified stocks at their lowest in 24 years.

* Longer term however, Rabobank expects the coffee market will record a 6.8 million bag surplus in 2024/25 thanks to improved output in Brazil and Colombia.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 added 1.6% to $2,513 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.7% to 3,450 a metric ton, but remained some way off Tuesday's record high of 3,569 pounds.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 firmed 0.1% to $3,950 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jan Harvey)

