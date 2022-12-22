SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies after touching near 6-year peak

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Thursday amid upbeat sentiment in wider markets and as investors eyed tight near-term supplies that sent prices to near a six-year peak in the previous session.

New York cocoa hit a near 8 month high meanwhile.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 20.88 cents per lb by 1628 GMT​​, after touching its highest since February 2017 at 20.99 cents on Wednesday.

* The dollar softened against major currencies and European stocks ticked higher on easing U.S. inflation expectations.

* Indicating tight supply at present, the premium for front-month March futures over May SB-1=R climbed to 1.54 cents per lb, its highest in a decade.

* Dealers said the trend is pointing upwards as physical traders are getting twitchy about global production while speculative funds have a strong buying appetite.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $571 a tonne, having hit its highest since mid-November on Wednesday at $574.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.4% to $1.6965 per lb​​.

* The strengthening of Brazil's real currency against the dollar * Against that, data showed ICE stocks rose to 785,600 bags KC-TOT-TOT, their highest since July. There were also 275,562 bags pending grading. * March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $1,882 a tonne, having hit its lowest since Dec. 6 on Tuesday at $1,851. * Local coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam drifted lower this week on thin demand, traders said. COCOA * March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 2% to 2,048 pounds per tonne. * Forecasters Climate42 said that thanks to benign weather over the last few months, the potential for next year's mid-crop is back to normal. * March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​rose 2.7% to $2,598 a tonne, having hit its highest since early May at $2,605. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Kirsten Donovan) ((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

