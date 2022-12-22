Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies after touching near 6-year peak

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

December 22, 2022 — 11:43 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Thursday amid upbeat sentiment in wider markets and as investors eyed tight near-term supplies that sent prices to near a six-year peak in the previous session.

New York cocoa hit a near 8 month high meanwhile.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 20.88 cents per lb by 1628 GMT​​, after touching its highest since February 2017 at 20.99 cents on Wednesday.

* The dollar softened against major currencies and European stocks ticked higher on easing U.S. inflation expectations.

* Indicating tight supply at present, the premium for front-month March futures over May SB-1=R climbed to 1.54 cents per lb, its highest in a decade.

* Dealers said the trend is pointing upwards as physical traders are getting twitchy about global production while speculative funds have a strong buying appetite.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $571 a tonne, having hit its highest since mid-November on Wednesday at $574.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.4% to $1.6965 per lb​​.

* The strengthening of Brazil's real currency against the dollar

* Against that, data showed ICE stocks rose to 785,600 bags KC-TOT-TOT, their highest since July. There were also 275,562 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $1,882 a tonne, having hit its lowest since Dec. 6 on Tuesday at $1,851.

* Local coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam drifted lower this week on thin demand, traders said.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 2% to 2,048 pounds per tonne.

* Forecasters Climate42 said that thanks to benign weather over the last few months, the potential for next year's mid-crop is back to normal.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​rose 2.7% to $2,598 a tonne, having hit its highest since early May at $2,605.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Kirsten Donovan)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.