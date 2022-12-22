SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies after touching near 6-year peak

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Thursday amid upbeat sentiment in wider markets and as investors eyed tight near-term supplies that sent prices near a six-year peak in the previous session.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​slipped 0.1% to 20.73 cents per lb at 1235 GMT​​, after touching its highest since February 2017 at 20.99 cents on Wednesday.

* The dollar softened against major currencies and European stocks ticked higher on easing U.S. inflation expectations.

* Indicating tight supply at present, the premium for front-month March futures over May SB-1=R climbed to 1.54 cents per lb, its highest in a decade.

* Dealers said the trend is pointing upwards as physical traders are getting twitchy about global production while speculative funds have a strong buying appetite.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $567.90 a tonne, having hit its highest since mid-November on Wednesday at $574.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.6% to $1.6805 per lb​​.

* Weighing on coffee, data showed ICE stocks rose to 785,600 bags KC-TOT-TOT, their highest since July. There were also 275,562 bags pending grading.

* World coffee production is forecast to rebound in 2022/23, primarily because of a larger crop in Brazil, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $1,877 a tonne, having hit its lowest since Dec. 6 on Tuesday at $1,851.

* Local coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam drifted lower this week on thin demand, traders said.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.9% to 2,025 pounds per tonne.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​rose 0.4% to $2,539 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

