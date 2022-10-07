SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies after surging on oil price gains

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Friday, consolidating sharp gains from the prior session that followed OPEC+'s decision to make its largest oil supply cut since 2020 despite concern about recession and rising interest rates.

Rising energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to lower sugar output in favour of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 edged up 0.1% to $18.47 per lb at 1048 GMT, having settled up 2.8% on Thursday.

* Fitch Solutions said in a note it expects oil prices will ease back slightly in 2023, which should pressure sugar.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $549.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was little changed at $2.0770 per lb, after settling down 3.1% on Thursday to hover near recent one month lows.

* Arabica has come under pressure as rains in top producer Brazil have improved the outlook for next year's crop, though near term supply tightness is underpinning prices.

* Colombia's coffee production this year is set to fall to an eight year low of around 12 million 60 kg bags, with a drop in plantation renovations and in the use of fertilisers storing up problems for future crops.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $33, or 1.5%, at $2,140 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's coffee exports in September were down 17.8% from the month before, though the country exported 13.1% more coffee on an annual basis in the first nine months of 2022.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.6% to 1,922 pounds per tonne​ after climbing to a peak of 1,935 pounds on Thursday - the highest since May 2020.

* Dealers said technical chart signals are bullish for London cocoa, for now.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $2,377 a tonne, after climbing to a one-month high of $2,422 on Thursday.

