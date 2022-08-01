SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies after plumbing one-year low

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Monday as the market continued to consolidate after plumbing one-year lows last week. Coffee and cocoa rose meanwhile.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.2% to 17.51 cents per lb at 1229 GMT. The contract lost 6.9% in July, hitting a one-year low of 17.32 last Wednesday.

* Speculators switched from net long to a net short position in raw sugar in the week to July 26, selling 68,538 contracts to build a net short position of 43,551 lots.

* Dealers said speculators seemed happy to hold their short position for now, though they will likely buy back or cover their position if macroeconomic signals improve.

* World stocks hit seven-week highs on Monday, buoyed by strong corporate earnings and declining expectations for hefty interest rate rises, though oil dropped as weak factory data from China and Japan weighed on the demand outlook. MKTS/GLOBO/R

* Falling energy prices tend to weigh on sugar by prompting cane mills in top producer Brazil to ramp up sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* Brazilian oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA cut gasoline prices to their lowest since March last Thursday, a move expected to weigh on ethanol and sugar prices in turn.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $522.80 a tonne. The contract lost 5.28% in July.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $2.1910 per lb. The contract lost 7% in July, but gained more than 3.5% last week.

* Speculators increased their net long position in arabica coffee by 1,169 contracts to 14,693 lots in the week to July 26.

* Arabica is gaining support from falls in ICE certified stocks - which are at their lowest in more than 20 years KC-TOT-TOT - and worries that this year's crop in to producer Brazil is slightly lower than initially expected. COF/POLL

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 0.7% to $2,044 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $2,390 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.7% to 1,716 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.