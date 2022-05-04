SOFTS-Raw sugar steadies after hitting 7-week low; white sugar at 2-month low

Adds comments, updates price movement

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to a seven-week low on Wednesday before recovering some ground to end flat, failing to close up even as crude prices jumped more than 4% on EU plans to ban Russian oil imports. O/R

Higher energy prices usually boost sugar futures due to the prospect of more ethanol production, and less sugar, in Brazil.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was flat at 18.62 cents per lb, after dipping to 18.54 cents earlier in the session - the weakest level for the front month since March 16.

* August white sugar LSUc1 settled down $2.10, or 0.4%, at $516.90 a tonne, having touched a two-month low at $516.50.

* Dealers said sugar will likely remain under pressure due to a small global surplus expected this season and the next.

* Higher than expected production in India and other Asian countries have been pressuring futures.

* Dealers said, however, that until a clearer output picture emerges from Brazil, prices will have some support, especially around the 18.60 level.

* The cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil is off to a slower-than-expected start.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.85 cents, or 1.3%, at $2.208 per lb, with the market regaining some ground after falling by nearly 3% on Monday.

* Starbucks SBUX.O suspended its guidance for the rest of its fiscal year as second quarter sales growth missed Wall Street targets due to China's tough COVID-19 curbs.

* Comparable sales in China, where the chain has rapidly expanded in recent years, declined 23%, overshadowing 12% growth in North America.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $22, or 1.0%, at $2,137 a tonne, having hit its highest in a month earlier at $2,140.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2​settled down $27, or 1.0%, to $2,580 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market saw some short covering earlier in the session, but the outlook remains fragile due to worries about global demand amid the war in Europe and the Chinese lockdowns.

* July London cocoa LCCc2lost 15 pounds, or 0.8%, to 1,819 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)

