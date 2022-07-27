Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar slumps to one-year low on Brazil production data

Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to a one-year low on Wednesday, weighed partly by stronger-than-expected production in the centre-south region of Brazil during the first half of July.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.07 cent, or 0.4%, to 17.40 cents per lb after dipping to a one-year low of 17.32 cents.

* Sugar production in Brazil's centre-south totalled 2.97 million tonnes in the first half of July, sugar and ethanol industry group Unica said on Wednesday.

* Production had been expected to be around 2.84 million, according to a survey from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* The volume of cane crushed was also significantly higher than expected at 46.34 million tonnes.

* "At the rate the mix is increasing, we should see sugar production exceed last year in the next report," said a broker, referring to stronger cane allocation to sugar production by mills in Brazil.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $0.20 to $510.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 gained 5.9 cents, or 2.8%, to $2.191 per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from falling exchange stocks. ICE certified stocks, as of July 27, stood at 700,335 bags, sharply down from 2.18 million bags a year ago.

* They also noted if the weather in top producer Brazil remains dry in coming weeks it could have an adverse impact on next year's crop.

* Brazil harvest remains below normal pace, Cooxupe said.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $35, or 1.8%, to $2,009 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 fell $45, or 1.9%, to $2,355 a tonne, slipping back after earlier climbing to a one-month peak of $2,410.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 26 pounds, or 1.5%, to 1,742 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

