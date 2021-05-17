SOFTS-Raw sugar slips to two-week low, coffee edges higher
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Monday, weighed by weak consumption in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the prospect of a pick-up in exports from the South Asian country later in the year.
SUGAR
* July raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.06 cents, or 0.35%, to 16.90 cents per lb by 1107 GMT, after dipping to a two-week low of 16.83 cents.
* "The current pandemic outbreak has impacted domestic sugar demand (in India)," analyst Green Pool said in a note, adding India's sugar consumption was set to fall for the second year in a row in the 2020/21 season.
* Some Indian states said on Sunday they would extend COVID-19 lockdowns to help contain the pandemic, which has killed more than 270,000 people in the country, as the federal government pledged to bolster vaccine supplies.
* Lower demand is set to increase inventories in India and could lead to a pick-up in exports later in the year.
* "If world prices are above 18 cents at the end of this year we can expect a flood of Indian export sales without subsidy; and if prices are below that level, we can be almost certain that the Indian government will be happy to grant a new export subsidy in line with world prices," broker Marex said.
* Weakness in corn prices also weighed on sugar. Corn and sugar cane are both major feedstocks for biofuel ethanol. GRA/
* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $2.80, or 0.6%, to $450.80 a tonne.
COFFEE
* July arabica coffee KCc2 was up 0.45 cents, or 0.3%, at $1.4545 per lb.
* Dealers said supplies were tightening, with Brazilian arabica production set to fall this year and a container shortage in the South American country helping to slow down exports.
* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $13, or 0.9%, to $1,473 a tonne.
COCOA
* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose by 10 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,699 pounds a tonne.
* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose by $27, or 1.1%, to $2,502 a tonne.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))
