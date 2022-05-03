SOFTS-Raw sugar slips to six-week low; coffee and cocoa climb

Updates with additional comments, closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to a six-week low on Tuesday, weighed down by strong exports from India and weakness in crude oil prices. O/R

Lower energy prices reduce the incentive for mills in Brazil to produce biofuel ethanol, a cane-based fuel, which can lead to increased sugar production.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.23 cents, or 1.2%, at 18.62 cents per lb after dipping to a low of 18.59 cents - the weakest level for the front month since March 18.

* Dealers said strong exports from India remained a bearish factor, though the downside could be limited by support around 18.50 cents a lb.

* They noted the cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil was off to a slower-than-expected start, while mills have been focused on using cane to produce ethanol rather than sugar.

* "The mix was heavily in favour of ethanol, but it is too early to draw conclusions," Rabobank said in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $10.40, or 2%, at $519.00 a tonne, having also touched a six-week low.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.05 cents, or 0.9%, at $2.1795 per lb, with the market regaining some ground after falling by nearly 3% on Monday.

* Dealers said a diminishing outlook for production in Colombia after heavy rains and related quality concerns had helped to support prices.

* Coffee trader Comexim said in a report that the market seemed to be locked in a wide range, with average prices much above pre-pandemic levels.

* "That six-month long, 50 cents wide gap starts to tell us something, which is the stability of the horizontal trend," it said, adding that its purchasing team in Brazil has seen a low number of selling offers from farmers in recent weeks.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $8, or 0.4%, at $2,115 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose $3, or 0.1%, to $2,607 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.807 million tonnes by May 1 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Tuesday, down 3.2% from the same period last season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 28 pounds, or 1.6%, to 1,834 pounds per tonne​.

Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Edmund Blair, David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber

