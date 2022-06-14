Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar slips to one-month low, coffee edges higher

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to a one-month low on Tuesday weakened by an improving outlook for production in top exporter Brazil, while arabica coffee edged higher.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.5% at 18.62 cents per lb by 1425 GMT, after touching a one-month low of 18.58 cents.

* Dealers said the recent weakness of Brazil's real currency BRL= against the dollar had helped put the market on the defensive. A weaker real can prompt selling in the world's top sugar exporter as it raises returns in local currency terms.

* A report on Friday showing production in centre-south Brazil was stronger-than-expected in the second half of May, has contributed to expectations that supplies are ample, particularly given the generally favourable outlooks for crops in India and Thailand.

* The market was also keeping a close watch on moves to cut fuel taxes in Brazil, which could potentially impact the extent to which mills use cane to make biofuel ethanol or opt to produce sugar.

* Brazil's Senate approved on Monday the main text of a bill that caps a state goods tax (ICMS) on fuel, a measure intended to fight persistent high inflation in the country.

* Dealers noted a drop in Brazil sugar exports in May was in line with expectations.

* August white sugar LSUc1 gained 0.3% to $567.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.1% to $2.2370 per lb.

* The market was underpinned by falling ICE certified arabica stocks and strong differentials in the physical market.

* ICE certified stocks stood at 1.012 million bags, as of June 13, down 4,550 bags from a day earlier and 15,602 bags from a week earlier.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.05% to $2,056 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,360 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.1% to 1,732 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​.

