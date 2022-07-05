SOFTS-Raw sugar slips to four-month low on global economic woes

Updates with comments and market activity, adds closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to a four-month low on Tuesday as a strong dollar and growing concerns about a global economic downturn weighed on crude oil and many other commodity markets.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.27 cent, or 1.5%, at 17.80 cents per lb after dipping to a four-month low of 17.71 cents.

* Dealers said a sharp decline in crude oil prices helped to drive down sugar futures, raising the prospect that mills may switch to using more cane to make the sweetener rather than cane-derived biofuel ethanol. O/R

* They noted that Friday's CFTC report showed speculators had largely liquidated a net long position in raw sugar.

* A strong dollar, near the highest in 20 years, was also seen pressuring prices.

* "This U.S. dollar strength is a bearish headwind for all dollar-denominated commodity markets," said Peak Research.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $5.50, or 1.0%, to $548.00 a tonne.

COCOA

* September NY cocoa CCc2 rose $1 to $2,315 a tonne, rebounding from an earlier one-year low of $2,275.

* Dealers said grind data covering the second quarter of this year should provide an indication on whether demand for cocoa was weakening. The European cocoa grind is due to be issued on July 13.

* Above average rainfall last week in some of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions will help cocoa trees to produce more flowers but more sunshine would be needed to strengthen the development of the next main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 12 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,725 pounds per tonne​, having hit a four-month low of 1,693 pounds.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 3.6 cents, or 1.6%, to $2.2105 per lb.

* Traders said the renewed weakness of the Brazilian real is one factor behind the market fall, along with fund selling as investors seek safe-haven assets.

* Brazil's real fell to the lowest against the dollar since late January, likely boosting coffee sales by Brazilian farmers.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $38, or 1.9%, to $1,961 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jason Neely and Alison Williams)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

