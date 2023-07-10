SOFTS-Raw sugar slips on strong Brazil production; cocoa up

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed lower on Monday, weighed down by the strong pace of production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil, while cocoa futures were boosted by tight supplies.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.09 cent, or 0.4%, at 23.44 cents per lb.

* Brazilian cane industry group Unica is this week expected to release sugar and ethanol production data covering the second half of June.

* "The very strong sugar production figures from CS Brazil have been a factor (driving down prices), with only limited delays in May/June from rainfall, as well as a very high sugar mix in production," analysts Green Pool said.

* Relatively high prices have prompted mills in Brazil to favour using cane to produce sugar rather than biofuel ethanol.

* Queensland Sugar Limited said the first shipment of raw sugar to Britain under the free-trade agreement between the countries was loaded in Townsville port on Monday.

* India's ethanol program is likely to cap the country's sugar exports in coming years, said BMI.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, fell $1.10, or 0.2%, to $665.00 per metric ton.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 26 pounds, or 1%, to 2,607 pounds per metric ton, with the market climbing back towards last week's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 2.238 million metric tons by July 9, down 4.3% from the same period last season, exporters estimated.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $25, or 0.8%, to $3,335 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2settled down 1.05 cents, or 0.7%, at $1.5985 per lb.

* Dealers said funds have been extending a short position in arabica coffee as the harvest in top producer Brazil continues to make good progress.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $45, or 1.7%, at $2,576 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Evans, David Goodman and Maju Samuel)

