SOFTS-Raw sugar slips on strong Brazil production

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Monday, weighed down by the strong pace of production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil, while cocoa futures were boosted by tight supplies.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 1.3% to 23.22 cents per lb by 1356 GMT.

* Brazilian cane industry group Unica is this week expected to release sugar and ethanol production data covering the second half of June.

* "The very strong sugar production figures from CS Brazil have been a factor (driving down prices), with only limited delays in May/June from rainfall, as well as a very high sugar mix in production," analysts Green Pool said in a note.

* Relatively high prices have prompted mills in Brazil to favour using cane to produce sugar rather than biofuel ethanol.

* Queensland Sugar Limited said the first shipment of raw sugar to Britain under the free-trade agreement between the countries was loaded in Townsville port on Monday.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, fell 0.9% to $660.10 per metric ton.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.1% to 2,610 pounds per metric ton, with the market climbing back towards last week's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Dealers said supplies remained tight, partly because of a drop in production in Ivory Coast.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 2.238 million metric tons by July 9, down 4.3% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.9% to $3,343 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.9% at $1.5945 per lb.

* Dealers said funds have been extending a short position in arabica coffee as the harvest in top producer Brazil continues to make good progress.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.5% to $2,556 a metric ton.

