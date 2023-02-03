SOFTS-Raw sugar slips further from recent peak; coffee also down

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell on Friday, with the market slipping further from a six-year peak set earlier in the week, while coffee and cocoa prices also eased.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.9% down at 21.47 cents per lb at 1406 GMT, having hit a six-year peak of 21.86 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market's recent rise was driven partly by lower than expected production in India, which heightened concern about tight supplies.

* Heavy rainfall in India, the world’s second-largest producer, has led to a reduction in sugar cane crushing and "catalysed an upward move in sugar prices", Fitch Solutions said in a note on Friday.

* Brazil's decision to end a tax exemption on imports of fuel ethanol could also potentially lead to more use of cane to produce the biofuel domestically at the expense of sugar.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% to $559.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was down 2.4% at $1.7365 per lb, extending its retreat from Wednesday's three-month high of $1.8420.

* The market has been supported by fund short-covering, strong physical premiums on Brazil and some talk that production in the world's top grower could be lower than previously expected in the coming 2023/24 season.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.8% to $2,033 a tonne.

* Total global coffee exports in December fell 7.7% from the same month a year earlier to 9.81 million 60kg bags, mainly because of smaller shipments of arabica, the International Coffee Organization said on Thursday.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.05% to $2,556 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was down 0.6% at 2,000 pounds a tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis)

