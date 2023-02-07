SOFTS-Raw sugar slips further from 6-year peak

New throughout

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell on Tuesday, retreating further from last week's 6-year peak, with concerns about supplies from key exporter India easing. Arabica coffee rose meanwhile.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 0.4% to 20.58 cents per lb at 1328 GMT, slipping further away from a six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

* Dealers said investors were growing sceptical about official warnings that supply from India, the world's second largest exporter, will disappoint this season, especially as production has to date run ahead of last season.

* March white sugar LSUc1 ​​rose 1% to $555.20.

* Dealers said a small delivery against March whites was now expected given the falls in open interest.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.5% to $1.7675 per lb, having closed up 1.7% on Monday.

* The market continues to derive support from concerns that top producer Brazil's crop this year may be smaller than previously expected, and that the recovery in ICE certified stocks could peter out below 1 million bags.

* Top washed arabica grower Colombia produced 868,000 60-kg bags of washed arabica coffee in January, equal to output in the same month last year, the national coffee federation said.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,057 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 slipped 0.3% to 2,013 pounds per tonne​.

* A new European Union law preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation risks sidelining small farmers who are unable to meet the cost of compliance, the head of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil said.

* The law will apply to palm oil, soy, beef, wood, cocoa and coffee and some derived products.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1% to $2,552 a tonne.

