SOFTS-Raw sugar slips from one-month peak, set for weekly gain

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell back from an earlier one-month peak on Friday, but were still set for a weekly gain with the market buoyed by short-term supply tightness.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.6% to 20.56 cents per lb by 1444 GMT, slipping back from an earlier one-month high of 20.96 cents. The contract, however, remained on track for a weekly gain of more than 4%.

* Dealers said the market had become technically overbought following the recent sharp rise in prices so a modest setback was not unexpected.

* The recent run-up in prices has been driven partly by a diminishing outlook for sugar output in top producing state Maharashtra, which could curb exports from India.

* Changes in Brazil's fuel policy could also boost production of ethanol at the expense of sugar.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.02% to $555.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.7% to $1.6830 per lb after setting a three-week high of $1.6850.

* Dealers said the market had regained some ground after hitting a 1-1/2 year low of $1.4205 on Jan. 11, but concerns remain over the demand outlook.

* "We expect a weak global economy to continue to constrain demand and limit any significant upside in global coffee prices," Fitch Solutions said in a note on Friday.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.3% to $2,000 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.5% to $2,617 a tonne.

* Dealers said the upside continued to be capped by concerns about weakening demand after recent year-on-year declines in fourth-quarter grinds in Europe, North America and Asia.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.15% to 2,036 pounds a tonne.

* Ivory Coast will increase the amount of cocoa it processes domestically to 49% of production from October with the addition of several new plants, the head of the sector regulator said on Friday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Goodman and Sharon Singleton)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.