SOFTS-Raw sugar slips from 7-week high but tight supplies offer support

Updates prices, adds comment, detail

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slipped on Thursday after hitting a seven-week high in the previous session, with the market consolidating amid a broadly positive macro-economic backdrop and tightening supplies. MKTS/GLOBO/R

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 0.1% to 16.95 cents per lb by 1241 GMT after peaking at 16.99 cents on Wednesday, its highest since Feb. 26.

* Dealers said sugar remains well supported, with funds adding to their long positions amid a diminished crop outlook in Brazil and the European Union.

* Ukraine's economy ministry has proposed waiving the 50% import duty on 120,000 tonnes of white sugar.

* "We now expect a much smaller 2021/22 global sugar surplus of around 2.9 million tonnes, primarily due to the recent crop downgrades in Brazil," said Citi in a note.

* "ICE sugar has rallied around 15% month to date. Sugar fundamentals point to more upside, although momentum signals have started to flash overbought," added the bank.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $464.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.3% to 1,642 pounds per tonne​.

* Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut <AG BARN.S> reported a drop in first-half net profit as sales volume fell 2.9%, and said Americas chief Peter Boone will become chief executive on Sept. 1.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator said it would reimburse exporters for their expenses related to the implementation of a premium meant to combat farmer poverty.

* The world's top producer introduced a $400 per tonne premium this season to increase farmer wages. But the measure hit exporters hard, driving up prices for Ivorian cocoa just as the coronavirus pandemic dented global demand.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,431 a tonne, having hit a one month high on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.2% to $1.3380 per lb. The contract hit a one month high of $1.3545 last week.

* Nestle NESN.S, the world's biggest food group, reported its strongest quarterly sales growth in 10 years, citing stronger demand for coffee, dairy and petcare products.

* Coffee was the largest contributor to Nestle's sales growth, with Nespresso portioned coffee up more than 17%.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $1,397 a tonne, having hit a three week high in the previous session.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel. Editing by Jane Merriman, Kirsten Donovan)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.