SOFTS-Raw sugar slips from 7-week high; arabica coffee, cocoa gain

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slipped on Thursday after hitting a seven-week high in the previous session, with the market consolidating amid broadly positive sentiment. Arabica coffee and cocoa rose.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 0.4% to 16.87 cents per lb at 0949 GMT after peaking at 16.99 cents on Wednesday, its highest since Feb. 26.

* Dealers said sugar remains well supported, with funds adding to their long positions amid a diminished crop outlook in Brazil and the European Union.

* In the wider markets, global stocks moved higher, while oil prices dropped as investors diverged over whether to bet on economic recovery in the United States and other developed markets or worry about a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and elsewhere. MKTS/GLOBO/R

* August white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $463.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1% to 1,654 pounds per tonne​.

* Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut <AG BARN.S> reported a drop in first-half net profit as sales volume fell 2.9%, and said Americas chief Peter Boone will become chief executive on Sept. 1.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator said it would reimburse exporters for their expenses related to the implementation of a premium meant to combat farmer poverty.

* The world's top producer introduced a $400 per tonne premium this season, known as a living income differential, to increase farmer wages. But the measure hit exporters hard, driving up prices for Ivorian cocoa just as the coronavirus pandemic dented global demand.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,451 a tonne, having hit a one month high on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3% to $1.3465 per lb. The contract hit a one month high of $1.3545 last week.

* Nestle NESN.S, the world's biggest food group, reported its strongest quarterly sales growth in 10 years, citing stronger demand for coffee, dairy and petcare products.

* Coffee was the largest contributor to Nestle's sales growth, with Nespresso portioned coffee up more than 17%.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2fell 0.6% to $1,402 a tonne, having hit a three week high in the previous session.

