SOFTS-Raw sugar slips but steers clear of 1-year low

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Tuesday but steered clear of Monday's one year low as speculators resisted taking on new short positions despite downbeat sentiment in the wider financial markets. MKTS/GLOBO/RGRA/

Coffee prices also fell, while cocoa gained.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 1% to 17.44 cents per lb at 1145 GMT after hitting a fresh one-year low of 17.20 cents/lb on Monday. The contract lost 6.9% in July.

* Dealers said speculators are likely 50,000-60,000 lots net short and while they could sell a bit more, they have overall been reluctant to build large short positions over the past few years.

* Their net shorts peaked at 78,000 lots in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they noted.

* Vietnam imposed an anti-dumping levy of 47.64% on some sugar products imported from five Southeast Asian countries but originating from Thailand for a period of four years, the country's trade ministry said.

* Thailand is the world's third largest sugar exporter.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $520.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.6% to $2.0990 per lb​​. The contract lost 7% in July.

* Dealers said arabica is under pressure partly because index funds, which are passive net long investors, are rolling their position from September to December futures.

* This involves selling September and buying December futures - weakening the premium for September over December coffee and sending a signal to the wider market that nearby supply tightness is easing.

* The funds should be finished rolling by Wednesday however, dealers noted, adding they expect the premium will tighten again after that.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,026 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $2,394 a tonne.

* Below-average rains last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa regions were not hindering the development of the next October-to-March main crop, as the soil moisture content was high from previous rainfall, farmers said.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.1% to 1,729 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

