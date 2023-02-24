Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar slips as market consolidates; coffee and cocoa also fall

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

February 24, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar prices on ICE fell on Friday, heading for a 1% weekly decline as the market consolidates after hitting a six-year high hit this month.

ICE New York cocoa futures slipped after touching a one-year high this week while arabica coffee prices fell from this week's four-month peak.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.6% at 21.45 cents per lb by 1313 GMT.

* Dealers said there is good support for sugar below 20 cents because near-term supplies remain tight. They noted, however, that funds are likely to remain heavily long on sugar and may not increase their position much more.

* A bigger Brazilian sugarcane crop is expected to result in more of the biofuel hydrous ethanol being used to fill cars this year than in 2022, broker and analyst StoneX said.

* Mills, however, are widely expected to favour sugar production over ethanol with the new crop, as they did in the previous season, it added.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $568.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $1.8855 per lb after hitting a four-month high of $1.9415 this week.

* "From today’s prices, we turn neutral to mildly bearish," Rabobank said in a note. "The bullish view of our November and January reports has materialised (and) Central American sales and exports have improved."

* Brazilian Trade Ministry data showed coffee exports fell 45% in February and broker HedgePoint cut its projection for the new crop.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,147 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.5% at $2,757 a tonne, having hit a one-year high of $2,812 on Tuesday.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator has restricted 20 major traders, including Cargill and Barry Callebaut, from purchasing beans for export after they reached their buying limits.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was flat at 2,119 pounds per tonne.

