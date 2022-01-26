SOFTS-Raw sugar slips as geopolitical tensions deter investors

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept investors at bay, though losses were limited by surging oil prices. MKTS/GLOBO/RFRX/

Rising energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 1% to 18.6 cents per lb at 1335 GMT.

* The dollar held below a 2-1/2 week high, with investors still keen to hold safe-haven assets. A strong dollar makes dollar-priced commodities like sugar costlier for non-U.S. investors.

* Dealers said geopolitical tensions were driving down sugar, but countered that strong energy prices, also a result of the tensions, were offering it support.FRX/O/RMKTS/GLOB

* They expect sugar to consolidate between 18.50 and 19.30 cents as a result.

* Looking ahead, CovrigAnalytics said it expects the global sugar market to record a small surplus of less than 0.6 million tonnes in 2021 thanks to higher output in India, Thailand, Pakistan, Europe and Mexico.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $500.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.2% to $2.4065 per lb, having gained 2.1% by the close on Tuesday.

* "The arabica market has struggled to break through resistance of (circa) $2.50. But supply chain issues and a tight forward balance sheet should continue to support prices at (or) above $2.20 in the short term," said Citi in a note.

* Citi sees a small global coffee surplus of 1.1 million bags for 2022/23 but warned that recent excessive rains in key producers Brazil and Colombia could tighten the market balance going forward.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,208 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.8% to $2,524 a tonne.

* Citi sees the global cocoa market recording a deficit of 85,000 in the current season as demand improves. The modest deficit should leave prices trading in the mid-$2,000 a tonne level.

* "Generally speaking, cocoa markets seem to be near fair value here," it said.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.7% to 1,703 pounds per tonne​.

($1 = 0.7404 pounds)

