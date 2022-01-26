Commodities
C

SOFTS-Raw sugar slips as geopolitical tensions deter investors

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept investors at bay, though losses were limited by surging oil prices.

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept investors at bay, though losses were limited by surging oil prices. MKTS/GLOBO/RFRX/

Rising energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 1% to 18.6 cents per lb at 1335 GMT.

* The dollar held below a 2-1/2 week high, with investors still keen to hold safe-haven assets. A strong dollar makes dollar-priced commodities like sugar costlier for non-U.S. investors.

* Dealers said geopolitical tensions were driving down sugar, but countered that strong energy prices, also a result of the tensions, were offering it support.FRX/O/RMKTS/GLOB

* They expect sugar to consolidate between 18.50 and 19.30 cents as a result.

* Looking ahead, CovrigAnalytics said it expects the global sugar market to record a small surplus of less than 0.6 million tonnes in 2021 thanks to higher output in India, Thailand, Pakistan, Europe and Mexico.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $500.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.2% to $2.4065 per lb, having gained 2.1% by the close on Tuesday.

* "The arabica market has struggled to break through resistance of (circa) $2.50. But supply chain issues and a tight forward balance sheet should continue to support prices at (or) above $2.20 in the short term," said Citi in a note.

* Citi sees a small global coffee surplus of 1.1 million bags for 2022/23 but warned that recent excessive rains in key producers Brazil and Colombia could tighten the market balance going forward.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,208 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.8% to $2,524 a tonne.

* Citi sees the global cocoa market recording a deficit of 85,000 in the current season as demand improves. The modest deficit should leave prices trading in the mid-$2,000 a tonne level.

* "Generally speaking, cocoa markets seem to be near fair value here," it said.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.7% to 1,703 pounds per tonne​.

($1 = 0.7404 pounds)

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Heinrich and Mark Potter)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular