Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar slips after hitting six-year peak; coffee falls

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

February 01, 2023 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell back on Wednesday after climbing to a six-year peak earlier in the day, while arabica coffee futures also turned lower after touching a three-month high.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.39 cent, or 1.8%, at 21.37 cents per lb after earlier climbing to a six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

* The run-up has been fuelled by tight supplies and partly by suggestions that lower than expected production in India is likely to curb its exports.

* "Some of India's mills, especially in Maharashtra, closing early continues to see the market worry about near‑term supply," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* Brazil exported 2.12 million tonnes of sugar in January, 57% more than in the same period a year ago.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $18.00, or 3.1%, at $562.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 5.85 cents, or 3.2%, at $1.759 per lb​​ after touching a three-month high of $1.8420.

* Rabobank revised downwards its estimate for a global supply surplus saying the Brazilian crop will grow only modestly.

* Brazil January green coffee exports fell 5% from an year earlier to 169,553 tonnes.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $54, or 2.6%, to $2,053 a tonne.

* Retail prices in the United States for roast and ground coffee rose as much as 50% year on year in the fourth quarter.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose $11, or 0.4%, to $2,592 a tonne.

* Ghana's graded and sealed cocoa arrivals since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1 stood at 440,403 tonnes by Jan. 5, up 54% from 286,000 tonnes in same period last season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Wednesday.

* March London cocoa LCCc1was little changed at 2,024 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.