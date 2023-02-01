SOFTS-Raw sugar slips after hitting six-year peak; coffee falls

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell back on Wednesday after climbing to a six-year peak earlier in the day, while arabica coffee futures also turned lower after touching a three-month high.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.39 cent, or 1.8%, at 21.37 cents per lb after earlier climbing to a six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

* The run-up has been fuelled by tight supplies and partly by suggestions that lower than expected production in India is likely to curb its exports.

* "Some of India's mills, especially in Maharashtra, closing early continues to see the market worry about near‑term supply," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* Brazil exported 2.12 million tonnes of sugar in January, 57% more than in the same period a year ago.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $18.00, or 3.1%, at $562.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 5.85 cents, or 3.2%, at $1.759 per lb​​ after touching a three-month high of $1.8420.

* Rabobank revised downwards its estimate for a global supply surplus saying the Brazilian crop will grow only modestly.

* Brazil January green coffee exports fell 5% from an year earlier to 169,553 tonnes.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $54, or 2.6%, to $2,053 a tonne.

* Retail prices in the United States for roast and ground coffee rose as much as 50% year on year in the fourth quarter.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose $11, or 0.4%, to $2,592 a tonne.

* Ghana's graded and sealed cocoa arrivals since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1 stood at 440,403 tonnes by Jan. 5, up 54% from 286,000 tonnes in same period last season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Wednesday.

* March London cocoa LCCc1was little changed at 2,024 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.