SOFTS-Raw sugar slips after hitting 2-month peak on tight supplies

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed down on Tuesday as the market consolidated after hitting a two-month peak on Monday, with short-term supply tightness and a pause in selling in the wider financial markets underpinning prices.

SUGAR

* The October contract, which expires on Friday, last traded at a premium to March SB-1=R of 0.72 cent, lifted by a shortage of deliverable supplies.

* Dealers said the October premium should ensure sugar remains relatively firm but added that with a likely global surplus for the 2022/23 season, prices could drop back once the contract expires.

* Brazil's center-south sugar production slightly missed market estimates in the first half of September, data provided by industry group Unica showed on Tuesday.

* There are worries about possible impact to sugarcane areas in Florida from hurricane Ian.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $5.90, or 1.1%, at $528.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.55 cent, or 0.2%, at $2.2435 per lb​​.

* Arabica is under pressure from a weak real BRL= and by the rains set to fall over Brazil's southern coffee growing areas over the next week, dealers said.

* Still, the downside is limited by exchange stocks KC-TOT-TOT - currently sitting at their lowest in 23 years - and recent downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 eased $24, or 1.1%, at $2,180 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam on Tuesday urged more people to evacuate as an intensifying Typhoon Noru barrelled towards the country.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $43, or 1.9%, to $2,286 a tonne, having hit a two-year low of $2,190 on Monday thanks to the rally in the U.S. dollar =USD.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shailesh Kuber)

