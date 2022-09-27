Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar slips after hitting 2-month peak on tight supplies

Maytaal Angel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slipped on Tuesday as the market consolidated after hitting a two-month peak on Monday, with short-term supply tightness and a pause in selling in the wider financial markets underpinning prices.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 18.29 cents per lb by 1537 GMT, after touching a two-month high of 18.75 cents on Monday.

* The October contract, which expires on Friday, last traded at a premium to March SB-1=R of 0.72 cent, lifted by a shortage of deliverable supplies.

* Dealers said the October premium should ensure sugar remains relatively firm but added that with a likely global surplus for the 2022/23 season, prices could drop back once the contract expires.

* Brazil's center-south sugar production slightly missed market estimates in the first half of September, data provided by industry group Unica showed on Tuesday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $530.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $2.1580 per lb, having hit a one-month low of $2.1085 a week ago.

* Arabica is under pressure from a weak real BRL= and by the rains set to fall over Brazil's southern coffee growing areas over the next week, dealers said.

* Still, the downside is limited by exchange stocks KC-TOT-TOT - currently sitting at their lowest in 23 years - and recent downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 eased 0.6% to $2,183 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam on Tuesday urged more people to evacuate as an intensifying Typhoon Noru barrelled towards the country, with authorities racing to secure the coffee growing areas.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.1% to 1,893 pounds per tonne, having hit a two-year high of 1,896​ pounds as weakness in sterling GBP=D3 continues to boost prices denominated in the UK currency.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.8% to $2,273 a tonne, having hit a two year low of $2,190 on Monday thanks to the rally in the U.S. dollar =USD.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shailesh Kuber)

