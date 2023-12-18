SOFTS-Raw sugar slides to near 8-1/2 month low, robusta steadies off 15-yr peak

Updates prices

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) slid on Monday, heading toward last week's 8-1/2 month lows, while robusta steadied after hitting its highest level in at least 15 years last week.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​slid 2.2% to 21.50 cents per lb at 1605 GMT, having lost 5.8% last week.

* Dealers said sugar is under pressure as rainfall will be returning to top producer Brazil over the next week. They added that a lack of follow-through buying after last week's falls means technical signals have turned bearish.

* ICE raw sugar speculators slashed their net long position by 52,024 contracts to 27,074 in the week to Dec. 12.

* Longer term though, sugar remains underpinned by disappointing output in key producers India and Thailand.

* Indian mills produced 10.7% less sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15 compared with a year ago, a leading trade body said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.7% to $616.30 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,801 a ton, having hit a 15-year-high of $2,860 last week.

* Rabobank said limited robusta flows from top producer Vietnam is prompting demand for Brazilian robusta.

* Brazilian robusta co-op Cooabriel said on Friday, however, that the next crop could be at least 15% smaller due to dry, hot weather.

* March arabica coffee KCc2rose 0.6% to $1.9050 per lb, after hitting a seven-month peak last week.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.3% to 3,429 pounds a ton, after hitting a record high of 3,581 last Monday.

* Cocoa output in top grower Ivory Coast is expected to reach 1.75 million metric tons in 2023/24 versus 1.8 million previously, industry sources said.

* The country produced 2.3 million tons of cocoa in 2022/23 but has since been hit by the spread of swollen shoot disease in cocoa farms.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast are down 36.4% since the season start on Oct. 1, exporters estimated.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.6% to $4,222 per ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Porter)

