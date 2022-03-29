SOFTS-Raw sugar slides amid Russia-Ukraine peace talk hopes

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Raw sugar prices on ICE fell more than 3% on Tuesday as oil prices slid on news of "significant" progress in talks between warring Russia and Ukraine.

Russia promised to drastically scale down its military operations in parts of Ukraine, while Ukraine proposed neutral status with international security guarantees.

Oil fell more than 5%, tempting cane mills in top producer Brazil to produce more sugar going forward and less ethanol, a cane-based biofuel whose price is linked to oil.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 3.4% to 18.93 cents per lb by 1339 GMT.

* Sugar prices were also weighed down by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's decision to replace Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna after questioning the company's fuel price increases amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

* "Most likely the (new Petrobas CEO) will try and keep fuel prices frozen or lower them," said a dealer, explaining the move would weigh on sugar prices.

* He, however, added that Brazilian mills were not selling aggressively for now, while funds have plenty spare cash to go long on futures.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.6% to $540.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 edged up 0.5% to $2.1580 per lb after sliding 3.3% on Monday.

* Dealers cited continued worries over demand destruction in Russia and Ukraine, and now also in China as Shanghai shuts down to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.

* They added, however, that the continued strength in the Brazilian real BRL= was limiting the downside in arabica. A strong real deters dealers in Brazil from selling dollar-priced arabica by lowering returns in local currency terms.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,118 a tonne.

* Coffee exports in top robusta producer Vietnam are estimated to have risen 19.4% in the first three months of the year versus a year earlier, data showed.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.5% to 1,780 pounds per tonne​.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.3% to $2,644 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.