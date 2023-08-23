SOFTS-Raw sugar sinks to 7-week low, arabica extends rebound

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to a seven-week low on Wednesday as favourable weather boosted the cane harvest in Brazil, while arabica coffee regained more ground after slumping last week to a seven-month low.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was down 1.2% at 23.11 cents per lb at 1118 GMT, after setting a seven-week low of 23.10 cents.

* Dealers said the market was currently well supplied due to strong availability from Brazil where the cane harvest is progressing well.

* A survey issued by S&P Global Commodity Insights put sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil during the first half of August at 3.54 million metric tons, up 34.4% from the same period a year earlier.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.45% to $678.30 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was up 1.7% at $1.5260 per lb, extending the market's rebound from last week's seven-month low of $1.4720.

* Dealers said the recent decline in prices had slowed producer selling particularly in top producer Brazil.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.5% to $2,409 a metric ton.

* Uganda's July coffee export earnings shot up 26% year-on-year, helped by a 12% rise in volumes shipped thanks to a bumper harvest, industry regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.15% to 2,723 pounds a metric ton as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's 46-year high of 2,765 pounds.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $3,406 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

