SOFTS-Raw sugar settles lower after setting 12-year high

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE settled lower on Tuesday after climbing to a 12-year peak, while New York cocoa rose to its highest level in almost 45 years.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled 1.3% lower, at 27.59 cents per lb after setting a 12-year high of 28.14 cents.

* Dealers said supply tightness was expected to continue into next year as an El Nino weather event curtails production in major Asian producers India and Thailand.

* They noted delays to exports from Brazil had further tightened the market, with shipments in October totalling only 2.88 million metric tons, down from 3.16 million a year earlier.

* December white sugar LSUc1 settled 1.4% lower, at $752.40 a ton.

* AB Foods, parent of British Sugar, on Tuesday said that its sugar business should achieve much improved profitability in the year ahead, buoyed by expectations for a better UK sugar beet crop.

* Poor weather led to a drop in UK sugar output last year to 0.74 million tons, down 27% from the previous season.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 settled 0.9% lower, at $3,905 a ton after peaking at $3,979, the highest level since December 1978.

* Dealers said the prospect of a global deficit in the current 2023/24 season - driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana - remained the main supportive factor.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled flat at 3,338 pounds a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled 1.7% lower, at $1.7075 per lb​​ after setting a seven-week high of $1.7410 on Monday.

* Dealers said supplies remained tight, prompting roasters to turn to exchange stocks.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 347,555 bags on Monday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 settled 2.6% lower, at $2,358 a ton.

* Dealers said rains were delaying the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam.

