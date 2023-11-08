SOFTS-Raw sugar settles lower after hitting 12-year peak while coffee climbs

Updates with settlement prices

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE settled lower on Wednesday, slipping further from the previous session's 12-year high, while arabica coffee prices rose as exchange stocks continued to decline.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.38 cent, or 1.4%, at 7.21 cents per lb​​. The front month hit a 12-year high of 28.14 cents on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the market's failure to sustain prices above 28 cents on two consecutive trading days had led to a more bearish outlook on price charts and prompted selling.

* The market remains underpinned, however, by the prospect of El Nino curbing production in India and Thailand while logistical bottlenecks are a concern in top exporter Brazil.

* December white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $3.40, or 0.5%, at $749.00 a ton.

* Half of Tereos' sugar factories in France had to slow production due to a lack of sugar beet, France's largest sugar maker said on Wednesday after rainfall in recent weeks prevented many farmers from harvesting their fields.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 2.6 cents, or 1.5%, at $1.721 per lb as the market continued to gain support from short-term supply tightness and falling exchange stocks.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 337,915 bags on Tuesday.

* Colombia produced 1.16 million 60kg (132.28 lb) bags of washed arabica coffee in October, up 30% on the same month last year, the national coffee federation said on Tuesday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $48, or 2%, at $2,406 a ton.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 settled up $28, or 0.7%, to $3,933 a ton after rising on Tuesday to a peak of $3,979 - the highest level since December 1978.

* The prospect of a global deficit in the current 2023/24 season, driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana, remained the main supportive factor.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 28 pounds, or 0.8%, to 3,366 pounds per ton.

