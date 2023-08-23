SOFTS-Raw sugar settles higher on potential Indian export ban

Updates with settlement prices, changes headline

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE surged on Wednesday, settling higher on expectations of an Indian export ban, while arabica coffee prices also settled sharply higher.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.45 cents, or 1.9%, at 23.85 cents per lb.​​

* The market was supported by news that India is expected to ban mills from exporting sugar in the season beginning in October, halting shipments for the first time in seven years.

* Dry weather has cut cane yields and India is heading for its driest August in more than a century.

* The news led to a sharp turnaround in prices that had earlier dipped to a seven-week low of 23.08 cents.

* The strong pace of harvesting in Brazil had contributed to the market's initial weakness.

* A survey issued by S&P Global Commodity Insights put sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil during the first half of August at 3.54 million metric tons, up 34.4% from the same period a year earlier.

* October white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled up $12.10, or 1.8%, at $693.50 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 3.85 cents, or 2.6%, at $1.539 per lb, extending the market's rebound from last week's seven-month low of $1.4720.

* Dealers said the recent decline in prices had slowed producer selling, particularly in top producer Brazil.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $28, or 1.2%, at $2,402 a ton.

* Uganda's July coffee export earnings shot up 26% year on year, helped by a 12% rise in volumes shipped after a bumper harvest, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 1 pounds, or 0.0%, to 2,720 pounds per ton as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's 46-year high of 2,765 pounds.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 ​​was little changed at $3,423 a metric ton.

