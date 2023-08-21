SOFTS-Raw sugar settles at lowest since early July, coffee rises

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/EMMANUEL FOUDROT

August 21, 2023 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE gave up early gains to settle at their lowest in more than a month on Monday, weighed by weak demand in China.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 1.5% at 23.40 cents per lb​​, lowest since July 6.

* Dealers said lack of demand from China remains a bearish influence on the market. China imported 110,000 metric tons of sugar in July, down 60.5% from the same month last year.

* An ING report said that some big importers including China were drawing down domestic inventories because of high global prices.

* Speculators reduced their bullish bets in raw sugar futures on ICE U.S. in the week to Aug. 15, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

* However, dry weather in India is supporting the market, with August rainfall expected to be the lowest since records began in 1901.

* October white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down 0.8% at $681.80 a metric ton.

COCOA

• December London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up a pound at 2,721 pounds per metric tonne, consolidating just below last week's 46-year high of 2,765 pounds.

* Dealers said crop concerns in West Africa, particularly Ghana, remained the main supportive influence.

* Sterling-denominated London prices were also supported on Monday by a weaker pound.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled down a dollar at $3,448 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 0.5% at $1.508 per lb.

* Dealers noted the harvest in top producer Brazil was beginning to wind down.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $3 at $2,366 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Additional reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by David Goodman, Mark Potter and Shailesh Kuber)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

