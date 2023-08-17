News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar sets two-week high, cocoa also climbs

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

August 17, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a two-week high on Thursday as the market continued to derive support from the prospect of a global deficit in the coming 2023/24 season while London cocoa prices climbed back towards a recent 46-year high.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.65% at 24.59 cents per lb at 1015 GMT after setting a two-week high of 24.60 cents.

* Dealers said the market continues to derive support from the prospect of a global deficit in the 2023/24 season and concerns that dry weather linked to an El Nino weather event could curb production in key Asian producers such as Thailand.

* "While the effects of El Nino on sugar production over the coming months remains unknown, fears of a potential supply crunch are ensuring that demand remains robust," analysts BMI said in a note.

* Dealers said that rain over the next few days is likely to disrupt the cane harvest in Brazil's Centre-South region but overall production prospects remain favourable.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.3% to $711 a metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.3% to 2,754 pounds a metric ton by 1003 GMT, climbing back towards last week's 46-year high of 2,759 pounds.

* Dealers said an increasingly bleak outlook for production in Ghana was helping to support prices, with concerns that it might not be able to fulfil all of its contracts.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.3% to $3,495 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1% to $2,355 a metric ton.

* Robusta coffee prices are forecast to end the year below current levels but still register an annual increase of 28%, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Wednesday.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.3% at $1.5015 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.