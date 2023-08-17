SOFTS-Raw sugar sets two-week high, cocoa also climbs

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a two-week high on Thursday as the market continued to derive support from the prospect of a global deficit in the coming 2023/24 season while London cocoa prices climbed back towards a recent 46-year high.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.65% at 24.59 cents per lb at 1015 GMT after setting a two-week high of 24.60 cents.

* Dealers said the market continues to derive support from the prospect of a global deficit in the 2023/24 season and concerns that dry weather linked to an El Nino weather event could curb production in key Asian producers such as Thailand.

* "While the effects of El Nino on sugar production over the coming months remains unknown, fears of a potential supply crunch are ensuring that demand remains robust," analysts BMI said in a note.

* Dealers said that rain over the next few days is likely to disrupt the cane harvest in Brazil's Centre-South region but overall production prospects remain favourable.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.3% to $711 a metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.3% to 2,754 pounds a metric ton by 1003 GMT, climbing back towards last week's 46-year high of 2,759 pounds.

* Dealers said an increasingly bleak outlook for production in Ghana was helping to support prices, with concerns that it might not be able to fulfil all of its contracts.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.3% to $3,495 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1% to $2,355 a metric ton.

* Robusta coffee prices are forecast to end the year below current levels but still register an annual increase of 28%, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Wednesday.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.3% at $1.5015 per lb.

