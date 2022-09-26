Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar sets 2-month high, arabica coffee jumps 5% then retreats

Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a two-month high on Monday, buoyed by short-term supply tightness, while arabica coffee jumped more than 5% to a three-week high during a choppy session before losing steam.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 closed 0.07 cent up, or 0.4%, at 18.35 cents per lb after touching a two-month high of 18.75 cents.

* Dealers said the October contract, which expires on Friday, was trading at a premium to March SB-1=R of about 0.85 cent, lifted by a shortage of deliverable supplies. Rains in Brazil are said to be hampering harvesting as well.

* The market was also keenly awaiting an announcement from India on the country's export policy. Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said last week it would come "very soon".

* "India's government still has not decided on 22/23 export tonnages, but industry is pushing hard for a full 8 million tonnes to be granted expediently," analysts Green Pool said in a report.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.3% to $539.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $4, or 0.2%, to $2,243 a tonne.

* Another week of uncharacteristically heavy rain across Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions has increased the soil's moisture content and triggered a wave of the fungal disease black pod across several plantations, farmers told Reuters on Monday.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 rose 40 pounds, or 2.2%, to 1,897 pounds per tonne​ with the weakness of sterling providing support to prices denominated in the UK currency. GBP/

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 3.35 cents, or 1.5%, at $2.238 per lb after gaining more than 5% earlier, extending its rebound from a one-month low of $2.1085 set a week ago.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from low exchange stocks and recent downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $28, or 1.3%, at $2,204 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt, Editing by David Goodman, Ed Osmond and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

