SOFTS-Raw sugar sets 2-month high, arabica coffee jumps 5% then retreats

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a two-month high on Monday, buoyed by short-term supply tightness, while arabica coffee jumped more than 5% to a three-week high during a choppy session before losing steam.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 closed 0.07 cent up, or 0.4%, at 18.35 cents per lb after touching a two-month high of 18.75 cents.

* Dealers said the October contract, which expires on Friday, was trading at a premium to March SB-1=R of about 0.85 cent, lifted by a shortage of deliverable supplies. Rains in Brazil are said to be hampering harvesting as well.

* The market was also keenly awaiting an announcement from India on the country's export policy. Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said last week it would come "very soon".

* "India's government still has not decided on 22/23 export tonnages, but industry is pushing hard for a full 8 million tonnes to be granted expediently," analysts Green Pool said in a report.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.3% to $539.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $4, or 0.2%, to $2,243 a tonne.

* Another week of uncharacteristically heavy rain across Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions has increased the soil's moisture content and triggered a wave of the fungal disease black pod across several plantations, farmers told Reuters on Monday.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 rose 40 pounds, or 2.2%, to 1,897 pounds per tonne​ with the weakness of sterling providing support to prices denominated in the UK currency. GBP/

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 3.35 cents, or 1.5%, at $2.238 per lb after gaining more than 5% earlier, extending its rebound from a one-month low of $2.1085 set a week ago.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from low exchange stocks and recent downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $28, or 1.3%, at $2,204 a tonne.

